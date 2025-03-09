New York Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency as Long Island brush fires burn along Sunrise Highway toward East End

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway toward East End, Long Island, on Saturday, News 12 reported. The blaze broke out in Pine Barrens, closing the roadway from Exit 55 to Westhampton Beach. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway in Long Island. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Providing an update on the situation, Gov Hochul wrote on X, “New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities."

Photos and videos shared on social media show the fires ripping through part of Long Island.