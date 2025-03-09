Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New York Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency as Long Island brush fires burn along Sunrise Highway toward East End

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 03:25 AM IST

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway toward East End, Long Island, on Saturday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway toward East End, Long Island, on Saturday, News 12 reported. The blaze broke out in Pine Barrens, closing the roadway from Exit 55 to Westhampton Beach.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway in Long Island. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as brush fires continued to burn along Sunrise Highway in Long Island. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Providing an update on the situation, Gov Hochul wrote on X, “New York State agencies are responding to a brush fire in the Pine Barrens. We are in close communication with local partners on Long Island to coordinate assistance and make sure they have the resources they need to protect their communities."

Photos and videos shared on social media show the fires ripping through part of Long Island.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On