Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka: Can Czech star beat defending US Open champion?

Jiri Lehecka is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz today at the quarter-final match of the US Open 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Alcaraz and Lehecka have already shared the court thrice. Although Alcaraz has a lead, Lehecka also had the Spanish player in trouble in the past. Check out Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka stats and more.(Instagram/leheckajiri/carlitosalcarazz)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka’s rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka have had three encounters in the past, and Alcaraz beat Lehecka twice. The first match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jiri Lehecka was at ​​the 2023 Queen’s Club. Alcaraz dominated the match out and out. He finally won the match with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

In February this year, at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, Lehecka avenged his loss against Alcaraz. He beat the Spanish tennis player, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, to display class and determination.

Having beaten Carlos Alcaraz, the Czech player said he felt “great”. “To win a match like that against a player like this is a super big achievement,” Lehecka added, as per the ATP Tour.

Only months later, Alcaraz made a commendable comeback at the 2025 Queen’s Club, where he beat Jiri Lecheka, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2, in the final match, at the popular Andy Murray Arena in London.

So, Jiri Lehecka will get even with Carlos Alcaraz if he beats the latter today at Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, with 267 wins and 62 losses, Alcaraz is a more experienced player than Jiri, as per The Playoffs. He has also won five Grand Slams already. Given the experience and court IQ, it is very likely that Alcaraz has more advantage over Jiri at the US Open 2025.

Alcaraz says he struggles against Lecheka

After Carlos Alcaraz reached his 13th Major quarter-final following his victory against Arthur Rinderknech, he praised Jiri Lecheka.

According to Alcaraz, Jiri Lecheka has “more consistency” than Rinderknech. He said what made Jiri a “strong” player was his serves and groundstrokes.

“I struggle every time I play against him. He is challenging to play against, and it will be an interesting match,” Alcaraz said, as per Tennis World.

FAQs:

When did Jiri Lehecka beat Carlos Alcaraz?

Jiri Lehecka beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in February this year.

How many times did Carlos Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka?

As of now, Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Jiri Lehecka twice.

What is the venue for Alcaraz vs. Jiri at the 2025 US Open?

Jiri will face Alcaraz at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.