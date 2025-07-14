Kyrgios sparks Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek doping debate once again: ‘Wimbledon finals not a good look for the sport’

Wimbledon 2025 saw Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner win the women’s and men’s singles titles, not so long after serving doping bans. Swiatek got a double bagel against Amanda Anisimova in the women’s singles final and Sinner downed Carlos Alcaraz. Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner pose with their respective Wimbledon 2025 titles.(AP/Reuters)

Swiatek served a one-month ban for her failed tests and even Sinner was given a short ban, and he returned to action in May, where he also reached the French Open final.

Aussie star Nick Kyrgios reacted to the situation and stated that it didn’t look good for tennis. “At the end of the day, the decision has been made, and it’s kind of in the past,” he said.

“Do I think it’s a good look for the sport that Swiatek and Sinner are in the final at Wimbledon after serving a ban? I don’t think it’s a good look for the sport.

“And I think people could agree. But I’m not going to sit there and talk about that [on commentary] in the final. They’ve been playing some incredible tennis.

“Sinner, he served a ban, which do I agree with? No. But he came back and he’s been playing some excellent tennis. He didn’t look like he missed a beat, and he looked like he improved during that period of time, which is still incredible, regardless of why he was banned,” he added.

Sinner failed two drug tests and tested positive for clostebol, which is a prohibited substance. His defense of unintentional contamination was accepted by an independent tribunal, but then WADA appealed the decision. On February this year, Sinner and WADA reached an agreement before the CAS verdict, and the Italian accepted a three-month ban.

Meanwhile, Swiatek tested positive in an out-of-competition sample for low levels of prohibited substance trimetazidine, and revealed that it was in a non-prescription melatonin medicine, which she consumed. She received a one-month ban only.