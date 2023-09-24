News / Sports / Tennis / Asian Games: Nagal, Myneni-Ramkumar make pre-quarterfinals with easy victories

Asian Games: Nagal, Myneni-Ramkumar make pre-quarterfinals with easy victories

PTI |
Sep 24, 2023 02:17 PM IST

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.

India's top tennis player Sumit Nagal moved to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Games without losing a game as he expectedly thrashed Macau's hapless Ho Tin Marco Leung, here on Sunday.

Sumit Nagal in action
Sumit Nagal in action

It was expected to be an easy second-round match for the 159th ranked Nagal, whose rival does not even have a ranking on the ATP computer.

The fifth seed Nagal, who had got a first round bye, needed just 45 minutes to dispatch his opponent 6-0 6-0.

He will next take on Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev, who advanced after his Tajikistani rival Firuz Mukhidinov retired from the contest.

Zhukayev was leading 3-0 in the match when Mukhidinov decided to concede the contest.

The second seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Nepal's Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka 6-2 6-3 in another easy match in their men's doubles opening round that lasted just 57 mins.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out