Nick Kyrgios doesn’t hold back after Novak Djokovic interview boycott, rips apart Aussie reporter in ‘chompers’ rant

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 20, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Nick Kyrgios, who is not a stranger to controversies and is also a friend of Novak Djokovic, posted a video on Facebook, where he abused the reporter.

Known to be a controversial figure in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic triggered a new scandal at the ongoing Australian Open 2025. After his fourth round win vs Jiri Lehecka, the Serbian snubbed tennis legend Jim Courier for a customary courtside interview. During the post-match conference, Djokovic explained his actions and blamed it on offensive and racist insults received from Nine Network reporter Tony Jones. Nine Network are also the official broadcasters for the Grand Slam event in Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios (R) watches as Novak Djokovic (L) hit a return during their men's doubles match against Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies at the Brisbane International.(AFP)
During his show, Jones had said, “Novak, he's overrated. Novak's a has-been. Novak, kick him out. Boy, I'm glad they can't hear me. Anyway, let's get onto the tennis.”

Also Read: Aussie broadcaster claims 'I apologised to Djokovic camp' before shock boycott act; issues fresh statement over 'banter'

Since the incident, Djokovic received support from fans and celebrities on social media, with Elon Musk also joining the bandwagon. The X chairman retweeted Djokovic’s statement and mocked the ‘legacy media’.

Meanwhile, Jones revealed that he had already apologised to Djokovic’s camp after his controversial show last week, where he mocked the world No. 7 and Serbian tennis fans. He issued an apology on the Today Show, and has also returned to his duties, as host for Nine Network’s coverage of the Australian open 2025.

Nick Kyrgios, who is not a stranger to controversies and is also a friend of Djokovic, posted a video on Facebook, in which he filmed the Channel Nine desk. Meanwhile, the Aussie ace can be heard abusing Jones. “How the **** does this guy still have a ******* job? It is putrid stuff,” Kyrgios said.

Then Kyrgios even mocks Jones’ teeth, by stating, “Tony Jones, you absolute flop. ******* Chompers mate!”

Meanwhile, Kyrgios was eliminated in the first round in Melbourne. Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in his quarter-final clash on Tuesday. Djokovic defeated Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in a match, where also the crowd went against him. When Lehecka tried to stage a late fightback in the third set, the Rod Laver Arena spectators began to disturb and catch him off guard, especially when he would try to serve, and it even required intervention from the chair umpire.

