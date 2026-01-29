Novak Djokovic and a trick called luck: Lorenzo Musetti leads, then retires from Australian Open Quarter Final

Maybe it was lady luck pulling some late strings for a man redefining longevity in elite individual sport. Maybe it was a sign of stars aligning for one its most glowing objects in tennis chasing a breakaway 25th galaxy. Or maybe, it was just divine intervention.

Call it what you may, Novak Djokovic got fortunate on Wednesday. We aren’t saying it, he is.

“Just extremely lucky to get through this one,” Djokovic said on court. “He was a far better player. I was on my way home tonight.”

Leading two sets to love being technically and tactically superior on the day, Lorenzo Musetti looked well on his way to the Australian Open semi-final. Until the 23-year-old Italian, playing with pain from a potential tear in his right leg through the second set that got worse in the third – as he revealed later – retired at 6-4, 6-3, 1-3.

For a large part of the afternoon, the 38-year-old Serb appeared dazed from the Musetti magic while also battling blisters himself. And yet, Djokovic carried no delusions after it all came to an abrupt end.

“He should have been a winner today, no doubt,” he said.

And yet, Djokovic is a semi-finalist, after having won zero sets in his fourth round – Jakub Mensik gave a walkover – and his quarter-final.

“I’m gonna double my prayers tonight, for sure,” he said.

Well, whatever works. Everything has to certainly work in his game, body and mind if Djokovic has to cash in on this somewhat free ride at the next pitstop: a semi-final with Jannik Sinner.

Ironically, Sinner too got lucky – we aren’t saying it, he did – at Melbourne Park this year.