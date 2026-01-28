Djokovic explodes at chair umpire over time violation during chaotic Musetti clash: ‘You couldn’t give me a heads up?’

In the midst of a chaotic quarterfinal clash against Lorenzo Musetti at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic aimed his frustration at the chair umpire after being handed a time violation during an error-strewn opening set. The Serb had slipped two sets behind and was staring at a shock exit before a devastating injury to Musetti ultimately flipped the script in his favour.

The incident occurred in the first set after Djokovic surrendered an early break advantage to fall behind 4-5. As he headed to his bench, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was seen questioning umpire over the decision, asking why he had not been given a “heads up” before the violation was issued.

Djokovic was struggling to locate his cap when the umpire called time with Musetti leading 4-3 and serving to consolidate his break. The call visibly irritated the Serb.

On the following changeover, Djokovic confronted the umpire again, saying: “You couldn’t give me a heads up before warning, no? I was looking for my cap. You could’ve given me a heads up, as a gentleman and someone who’s been in the sport for a couple of decades. Mid first set, first time I go over, and you give me a warning.

“I’m not saying it’s against the rules, because I went over, but you could have given me a heads up, right? You could have told me, ‘Hey Novak, you’re over.’”

Tennis great John McEnroe, on commentary duty for host broadcaster Channel Nine, also took aim at the match official.

“He’s just called a time violation on Djokovic. He’s coming out and returning — come on. Does he know he’s won this 10 times? All they do is call the score and call the time warnings,” McEnroe said.

Musetti, who had trailed 0-2 in the opening set, recovered superbly to take it 6-4 before stunningly racing to a two-set lead. However, with the Italian receiving treatment on his upper right leg early in the third set and his movement badly restricted, the fifth seed was forced to retire.

The reprieve kept Djokovic’s quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title alive. The victory also sent him into a record 54th major semifinal, where he will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or American eighth seed Ben Shelton for a place in the final.