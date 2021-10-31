Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic commits to doubles duty on return to action in Paris
Novak Djokovic commits to doubles duty on return to action in Paris

Djokovic has not played since coming up short last month in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, losing in straight sets to Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch(USA TODAY Sports)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Reuters |

Novak Djokovic has signed up for both singles and doubles duty at next week's Paris Masters, as the Serbian world number one returns to competitive action for the first time since his defeat in the U.S. Open final to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic, who is level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 major titles, has not played since coming up short last month in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam, losing in straight sets to Medvedev at Flushing Meadows.

The 34-year-old will be the top seed at the Masters 1000 event in Bercy, where he is a five-time champion, and will also team up with countryman Filip Krajinovic with an eye on some practice ahead of the Davis Cup at the end of November.

"He's going to play with Krajinovic, his buddy from the Davis Cup," tournament director Guy Forget told reporters on Saturday.

"He said he would commit himself to play for the Davis Cup for his own country. This is why he wanted to play doubles here.

"We don't often see him play doubles, so we're delighted. It's rare to see a No. 1 playing a Masters 1000 in doubles."

After a first round bye, Djokovic will open his Paris Masters singles campaign either against Italian Fabio Fognini or Marton Fucsovics from Hungary.

