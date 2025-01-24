Novak Djokovic hints at tennis retirement, confirms 'muscle tear' after Australian Open semi-final injury withdrawal

Novak Djokovic stunned Alexander Zverev and the Rod Laver Arena crowd, as he retired midway through his Australian Open 2025 semi-final match in Melbourne on Friday. The former World No. 1 lost the first set 6(5)-7(7) and then after the first set withdrew due to a ‘muscle tear’. After losing the first set, Zverev and the spectators were shocked as Djokovic walked off towards the locker room and the fans began to boo him. He simply responded with a thumbs-up. Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match.(REUTERS)

Zverev then even had to pacify the crowd during his courtside interview and he urged them not to boo a tennis legend like Djokovic. The Serbian had hurt his left leg during his quarter-final win vs Alcaraz but was accused by the likes of John McEnroe of play-acting so that he could catch his opponents off guard.

Novak Djokovic to retire?

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Djokovic confirmed that he is suffering from a ‘muscle tear’ which led to his withdrawal after the first set. “Yes, I did everything I possibly can to basically manage the muscle tear I had. Yes, medications and I guess the strap, and the physio worked helped to some extent today. But yes, towards the end of that first set I just started feeling more and more pain. It was, yes, too much, I guess to handle for me at the moment,” he said.

“Yes, unfortunate ending, but I tried,” he added.

The record 10-time Australian Open winner is already 37-years-old and is the only remaining member of the Big Three, after Rafael Nadal retired last year. Meanwhile, even arch-rival Andy Murray retired after the Paris Olympics 2024 and is now part of his coaching staff. When asked if this was last Grand Slam appearance in Melbourne, Djokovic had a cryptic response, hinting at a possible retirement at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

“I don’t know. There is a chance. Who knows? I will have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I’m going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I’m not sure,” he said.

“I normally like to come to Australia to play. I’ve had the biggest success in my career here. So I’m fit, healthy, motivated. I don’t see a reason why I wouldn’t come.

“But there’s always a chance, yeah,” he further added.

Zverev, who is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up and the current World No. 2, will take on the winner of the other semi-final match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.