Novak Djokovic’s ice-cold response to booing crowd sums up disrespectful Australian Open broadcaster and fan treatment

Despite a valiant effort in his claim for a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown, Novak Djokovic had a controversial campaign in Melbourne this year. In the season-opening Grand Slam, he reached the semi-finals but the road was filled with controversial incidents. During his matches in Melbourne this year, he has been constantly heckled by fans. It came under the scanner during his fourth round win vs Jiri Lehecka. During the third set when the Czech player tried to make a comeback, the spectators began to start anti-Djokovic chants and distracted him while he tried to serve, that even the chair umpire had to intervene. Novak Djokovic gestures to the crowd as he leaves the court.(REUTERS)

In the same match, he had another incident. After downing Lehecka in straight sets, the World No. 7 snubbed tennis legend Jim Courier for a courtside interview, which left everyone confused. Although, he did attend a courtside interview with Eurosport. Then during the post-match conference, he explained why he ignored Courier and blamed Nine Network reporter Tony Jones for offensive and insulting remarks towards him and Serbian fans.

The main reason he denied the courtside interview was due to Nine Network being the Grand Slam event’s official broadcasters. He also demanded a public apology from Jones, and stated that otherwise he would not attend any courtside interviews. Soon, Jones publicly apologised but also revealed that he had issued an apology to Djokovic’s camp after his show, which caused controversy.

Novak Djokovic's response sums-up disrespectful Australian Open 2025 treatment

The disrespectful treatment by fans thrown at Djokovic further came to light when he withdrew against Zverev after the first set, due to a muscle tear injury. Instead of applauding the 37-year-old, the Rod Laver Arena crowd began to boo him and Djokovic simply continuously nodded with an ice-cold expression. He showed a double thumbs-up to the crowd and then departed for the locker room.

Such was the intensity that even Zverev had to intervene during his courtside interview, and urged fans not to boo a tennis legend like Djokovic. Djokovic sustained the injury during his quarter-final win vs Carlos Alcaraz, but at that time, he was accused of faking it.

Former player John McEnroe stated that he was doing it to catch his opponents off-guard. But then the Serbian cancelled his training sessions and then his first practice for the semi-final took place reportedly 90 minutes before the match.