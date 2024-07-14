Novak Djokovic served with retirement warning as Carlos Alcaraz emerges favourite in Wimbledon 2024 final

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are eyeing history in the 2024 final of the Wimbledon men's championship on Sunday. Alcaraz got the better of Djokovic in an epic five-set thriller at the All England Club last year. The 21-year-old Alcaraz claimed his third major championship by winning the French Open. While Alcaraz is gunning for his fourth Grand Slam, 37-year-old Djokovic can match Roger Federer's record with an eighth Wimbledon title at the All England Club. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (REUTERS)

Djokovic had to part ways with his No.1 ranking as Jannik Sinner claimed the top spot after a knee injury ended the Serbinator's title bid at the French Open quarterfinals. With Djokovic meeting Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final for the second-straight time at the Grand Slam event, former world No. 1 Mats Wilander shared his honest views about the Serbian icon's impending retirement.

Carlos Alcaraz emerges favourite

“It's very difficult to say who, emotionally, feels like the favourite. I think in many ways Carlos Alcaraz, most probably there is a sense of relief because he has won Wimbledon. He has beaten Novak there obviously. He said after his semi-finals that he's gonna know what to expect in terms of nerves and whatever. I think he's gonna feel like, ‘Well, I have many more years and chances to win Wimbledon’,” Wilander told Eurosport.

Did you know?

Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee a little more than a month ago. A win over Alcaraz in the final will hand Djokovic his 25th Grand Slam singles title. No player has won more men’s singles Grand Slams than Djokovic in tennis history. Djokovic can also become the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era by avenging his 2023 five-set loss to Alcaraz.

"Whereas with Novak, one of the reasons why he hasn't won lately is because he's starting to feel like we all did, that my time [to retire] is not now, but it's coming in a year or two or three and most guys start getting a little nervous and maybe that's gonna catch up to him in the finals on Sunday," Wilander added.