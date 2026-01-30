Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open S/F 2 Live Updates: Eyes on Alcaraz injury as first semifinal extends

Live

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open Live Updates: The record-holding ten-time Australian champion against the back-to-back defending champion at Melbourne Park. Two players at very different points in their careers, but who have become intensely familiar with each other. Novak Djokovic is the man who sits at the pinnacle of the sport in the 21st century, but in the twilight of his career, he finds himself behind the eight-ball, playing catch-up to opponents who are younger, fresher, maybe even a little hungrier. As Jannik Sinner guns for a hat-trick of titles at the first grand slam of the year, he has the Serb to run through first. In a rematch of the 2024 semifinal at this venue, Sinner takes on Djokovic, but this time starts off as the favourite. At world number two and looking like the most complete player on tour on hard courts, the Italian looks like a man difficult to stop. He ran through Ben Shelton in straight sets in the quarter finals, and, ignoring a brief heat-induced hiccup in the third round against Eliot Spizzirri, has looked sensational throughout this tournament as well. For Novak Djokovic, it’s not quite the case. Gone is the impermeable aura of yesteryear when he was at the peak of his powers – while he remains one of the best and most consistent players on tour, his age has meant he finds himself in a position where he needs to have a great day and needs Sinner to have a rare bad one. Djokovic admitted that he got lucky in his quarterfinal against Sinner’s compatriot Lorenzo Musetti: the Italian established a two-set lead with Djokovic looking off-colour, and it was only a freak injury which forced him to retire mid-match. Combine that with the walkover over Jakub Mensik that Djokovic earned in the fourth round, and he enters the semifinal with some freshness in his legs, but he also stands a little rusty. This has already proven to be a bad matchup for the Serb: Sinner has racked up five consecutive victories in this matchup to take a 6-4 lead in the head-to-head, and hasn’t lost to Djokovic since 2023, when he was still figuring his game out at the highest level. This will be the fifth time this pair face off in a grand slam final, but Sinner has won each of the last three times – including twice last year, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, where he sailed past his opponent without even dropping a set. The wind is in Sinner’s sails, and he enters this match as the favourite to win it all. It will take something quite special from Djokovic to overcome the odds – but this is one of the greatest players of all time we are talking about. As he proved against Carlos Alcaraz a year ago at this venue, never count him out. ...Read More

