‘Novak Djokovic will play for another year or two’: Former Serbian tennis player makes staggering retirement prediction

With 2024 expected to be Rafael Nadal's last year in competitive tennis, Novak Djokovic will be only one left from the Big Three. Meanwhile, Swiss ace Roger Federer had already retired in 2022. Djokovic recently lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 final, failing to match Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions during a press conference.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking about Djokovic's future, former Serbian tennis player and coach Radmilo Armenulic believes that he could retire after a year or two. As reported by Informer.rs, he said, "It's hard to end a career, I know. I hope he will feel for himself when he should end his career. Nadal is sure to finish because he has a problem with his hips, Federer is already retired, so only Novak remains from the three."

"He must be thinking now that he should finish, but I think he will play for another year or two. He will judge for himself when he sees that he lacks 10 or 15 centimetres to reach the ball, that he no longer has the necessary shot moment... He will decide for himself and say, ‘I've played enough, I don't want to be chased around the field by kids and lose matches that I would normally win’ and make decisions," he further added. Armenulic was once a mentor to Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic is currently ranked world no. 2 in the ATP rankings. This year, he won the French Open to claim an all-time record of 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles, which includes a record ten Australian Open trophies. He is the only man in tennis history to be the reigning champion of all four majors at once across three different surfaces.

He is also the only man to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam in singles by winning each of the four majors atleast three times, and is also the only one to complete the career Golden Masters in singles by winning all nine ATP Masters tournaments, which he has achieved twice.

