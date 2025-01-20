Novak Djokovic's never-ending tryst with controversy: Run-in with Australian reporter latest addition in lengthy list

Novak Djokovic chose to give his thoughts about a match in a self-shot as opposed to what would have probably been yet another entertaining and insightful interview with Jim Courier. He was quick to acknowledge that the reason for this was not Courier or the crowd but a journalist who took a little too far in his banter with the Serbian support for Djokovic two days prior to the fourth round match. Djokovic's big 3 counterparts Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have rarely had to deal with a hostile crowd but that hasn't always been the case for him(REUTERS)

The journalist in question, Tony Jones, is no stranger to controversy; his tendency to be the funny man has landed him in hot water earlier as well. However, the fact remains that this is only the latest addition to a lengthy list of controversies that have followed Djokovic throughout his illustrious, record-breaking career.

Views on science, medicine and vaccines

Djokovic has said quite clearly that he doesn't associate himself with the larger anti-vaccination (or anti-vax) movement and yet, he refused to take the Covid-19 vaccine at a time when the world was in the throes of the pandemic. He had said in April 2020 that he was opposed to vaccination in a Facebook live stream, later clarifying that he was only against forced vaccination. This matter came to a head ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force upon arrival in the country. The Australian government had made it mandatory for everyone entering the country to be vaccinated. During his detention, several discrepancies came up, including it being erroneously stated in his travel declaration that he hadn't travelled anywhere in the prior 14 days. Discrepancies were also discovered in his Covid-19 test documents, and because of this, he could not get an exemption. Djokovic was finally deported three days after his arrival.

A lot of beliefs that Djokovic has expressed have been termed pseud-scientific on a number of occasions. This includes him saying that polluted water can be purified with positive emotions. "I've seen people and I know some people that, through that energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they manage to turn the most toxic food or most polluted water, into the most healing water. Because water reacts and scientists have proven that, that molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said," he had said in an Instagram live in May 2020.

Relationship with crowds

Djokovic's big 3 counterparts Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have rarely had to deal with a hostile crowd but that hasn't always been the case for the Serb. In fact, one could argue that he had the short end of the stick as far as support goes throughout his career, especially when he would be facing either Nadal or Federer. Among the more famous examples of this would be the epic 2019 Wimbledon final he played against Federer. Wimbledon had pretty much been a home for the Swiss legend and he was gunning for a ninth title. Djokovic didn't let that happen though, despite having to save two match points, and at the end of arguably the more famous of Wimbledon finals, he prevailed 7–6(7–5), 1–6, 7–6(7–4), 4–6, 13–12(7–3). There was no big celebration from him after winning the championship point, Djokovic instead just smiled and walked up to the net to hug Federer. "When the crowd is chanting 'Roger' I hear 'Novak'," said the Serb.

2020 US Open disqualification

Djokovic's 2020 US Open fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta wasn't going too well, with the Serb needing an on-court medical treatment during the match. The frustration boiled over and he took a spare ball from his pocket and hit it almost nonchalantly. It should've been an inoccous moment, except that the ball hit an official on her throat and she fell to the ground choking. Djokovic rushed to her side and showed concern, tried to make sure that she was ok and apologised to the court officials and the chair umpire. Tournament referee Soeren Friemel soon appeared and he seemed to be having a cordial chat with Djokovic at first before the player started getting slightly more animated. Eventually, it had turned out that he had been defaulted from the US Open.