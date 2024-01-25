Qinwen Zheng ends Yastremska's fairytale run in Australian Open to book date with Sabalenka in maiden Grand Slam final

On the day that China celebrated their biggest day in tennis history, with the legendary Li Na having won her second Grand Slam trophy at the 2014 Australian Open, an inspired Zheng Qinwen ended Dayana Yastremska's fairytale journey in Melbourne, which had started three weeks back in the qualifiers, to book a date with defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in her maiden Grand Slam final. Zheng beat the Ukrainian 6-4, 6-4 on the Rod Laver Arena, less than two hours after Sabalenka took down Coco Gauff in the semifinal in straight sets, to become the second Chinese player in history to reach a major final. China's Zheng Qinwen reacts while playing against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska during their women's singles semi-final match on day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25(AFP)

In the battle of the two first-time Grand Slam semifinalists, which ended in 1 hour and 42 minutes, Zheng secured both the sets in rather contrasting fashions. No.93-ranked Yastremska, who was just the fifth qualifier to reach a major semifinal in the Open Era after winning eight on the trot, raced to an early 2-0 lead after fending off the second serve from Zheng and dishing out some ravishing backhand winners. However, she showed first signs of fragility from the third game onwards. The 23-year-old did dig herself out from 0-40 down and before standing a point away from a 3-0 lead, but back-to-back double faults cost her the game and, subsequently, the set.

More to follow…