Aryna Sabalenka exacts revenge against Coco Gauff to reach second straight Australian Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday exacted revenge against Coco Gauff over her US Open final loss last year to make the summit clash for the second consecutive season at the Australian Open. The Belarusian tamed the fourth seed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in one hour and 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to keep her title defence on track. Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S.(REUTERS)

The two reigning Grand Slam winners, facing each other for the first time since their battle in New York, had a rollercoaster of an opening set. Sabalenka started off on a dominating note, breaking Gauff twice to take a 5-2 lead. But the 19-year-old made some small adjustments to script a methodical comeback, which included landing more first serves and drawing Sabalenka into rallies. The Belarusian then erred on serving out to close the match as she struck her first double fault to hand the American a break point, which she converted to get back on serve.

Sabalenka looked to get things back on track after gaining a break point again, but Gauff denied the chance with a powerful body serve to hold to 5-5, before breaking back the 13-time tour-level titlist and then move to within two points of taking the opening set. But Sabalenka stormed back yet again to force a tiebreak and subsequently reigned supreme through the set decider as Gauff struggled with her first serve, taking a one-set lead after 57 minutes.

After a topsy-turvy opening set that witnessed six break of serves, Gauff and Sabalenka managed to exchange holds in the first eight games until the world No. 4 put a forehand into the net at deuce and then erred on the backhand return to hand the Belarusian the all-important break. Sabalenka then comfortably served it out to close the 1-hour and 42-minute win.

With the win, the 25-year-old became the first player to reach back-to-back finals at Melbourne Park since the legendary Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017. She will next bid to become the first player to win consecutive Australian Open titles since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013. Sabalenka will face either China's Zheng Qinwen or Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska for the title on Saturday.