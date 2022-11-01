'Rafa is not my enemy': Carlos Alcaraz shuts down rumours of rivalry between Nadal and himself over world No.1 spot

The end of the year sees a small battle brewing up for the year-end world no.1 title. Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top spot in ATP Rankings after claiming his maiden Grand Slam title in New York in September with the US Open haul. However, a magnificent 2022 for Rafael Nadal does not leave the Spaniard far behind, who is set to play two more events - the Paris Masters and ATP Tour Finals, both of which will play a big role in deciding the year-end title. However, Alcaraz has shut down talks about rivalry with Nadal over the No.1 spot ahead of his opener in Bercy.

At just 19 years, Alcaraz became the youngest ever to world no.1 ranking with he claimed the crown after US Open win. Nadal, who had scripted the same, also at the age of 19, back in 2005, stands just inches away from reclaiming the top spot for the first time since February 2020. However, for Alcaraz's he doesn't see this battle as any sort of rivalry.

“I don’t see it that way,” Alcaraz told Eurosport when asked if he’s in a battle with his compatriot for the No. 1 spot. “It’s true, Rafa is fighting for the No. 1. Some players have the same goal - to be No. 1, so I need to do my best...outside the court we [Rafa and I] are colleagues, at least it’s the way I see it. Rafa is not my enemy. I say hello, I don’t see that competition. With the rest of the players, it’s the same. Beyond that relationship I’ll try to keep being No. 1.”

Speaking on the world no.1 title, the youngster called it a “dream come true”.

“It is an incredible feeling, waking up as No. 1, the US Open winner. It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I am enjoying this moment so far. I keep working, my life is still the same, I’m still the same kid, same player. Just keep practising, keep improving.”

Alcaraz will play his Paris Masters opener against Yoshihito Nishioka on Wednesday in the second round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON