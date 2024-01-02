Nadal vs Thiem, Brisbane International: Streaming details, H2H tie - Everything about Rafa's 1st singles match on return

Two high-profile comebacks were on the cards at the 2024 edition of the Brisbane International. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who was out of action since her first-round exit at the 2022 US Open owing to maternity leave, made a winning return on Monday after scripting a 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over Tamara Korpatsch in her first-round tie. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, who already played his first match on return from injury, a men's doubles tie on Sunday, will play his first-ever singles tie in 349 days, when he takes the Pat Rafter Arena on Tuesday to take on a familiar opponent in Dominic Thiem. Spain's Rafael Nadal attends a training session ahead of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on December 31(AFP)

Nadal had been out of action for nearly 12 months, having injured his left hip flexor muscle during his shock second-round exit at the Australian Open 2023. Nadal hoped for a return in the clay court season and build towards a possible 15th title at the French Open, but he failed to recover in time as he sidelined himself for the remainder of the season, before going under the knife in June.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, unseeded in Brisbane, is all set to make a return in singles tennis. On Sunday, partnering with Marc Lopez, with whom he had won the Rio Olympics gold in 2016, Nadal went down 4-6, 4-6 in his men's doubles opener. But he looked sharp with his reflexes at the nets and with his forehand and hence will be raring to up against Thiem, with whom he had practised last week in Brisbane.

Ahead of the blockbuster round of 32 tie at the Brisbane International, we take look at the details from Nadal vs Thiem match.

Head-to-head record

Nadal and Thiem have faced each other 15 times in the ATP circuit with the Spaniard leading 9-6. Although, the Austrian won both their last two meetings - at the 2020 ATP Finals in Turin and at the quarterfinals in the 2020 Australian Open. Nadal however, stands ahead in hardcourt rivalry (3-2) and also leads in Grand Slam meetings (5-1).

Streaming details: Where and when to watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem

When and what time will Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match start?

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match will be on January 2 at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match in India?

There will be no live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match on any TV channel in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Round of 32 match can be live streamed on the subscription-based tennistv.com platform in India.