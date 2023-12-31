Rafael Nadal's unfavourable return in first match since injury, suffers defeat in Brisbane doubles with Marc Lopez

Rafael Nadal looked for a grand return to Australia, the very same country where he had incurred a hip injury in a shock second-round exit in the season's first Grand Slam tournament. The injury subsequently kept him out for 12 months, during which he even underwent surgery. And it was Marc Lopez, who retired in 2022 to join Rafa's coaching entourage, who welcomed him back after teaming up for the first time in a doubles game since they had clinched the elusive gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016. However, the Spaniards incurred a 4-6, 4-6 loss to Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson from Australia in their Brisbane International opener at the Pat Rafter Arena on Sunday.

Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) and partner Marc Lopez are seen during their men's doubles match against Australia's Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on December 31(AFP)