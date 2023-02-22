Home / Sports / Tennis / Ramkumar Ramanathan enters doubles quarter-finals of Bengaluru Open 2023

Ramkumar Ramanathan enters doubles quarter-finals of Bengaluru Open 2023

tennis
Published on Feb 22, 2023 11:14 PM IST

Another India player Arjun Kadhe in the company of Max Neuchrist of Austria also reached the last eight, as the No 4 seeded pair defeated Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson of Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ramkumar Ramanathan (behind)
Ramkumar Ramanathan (behind)
ByHT Sports Desk

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan along with his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarter-finals of the DafaNews Bengaluru Open 2023 on Wednesday.

Ramkumar and Maestrelli etched a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Colin Sinclair of North Mariana Islands and Miljan Zekic of Serbia at the KSLTA courts. Sinclair and Zekic had replaced Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar after the Indians withdrew from the event.

The India duo of Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth also booked their berth in the quarter-finals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriots SD Prajwal Dev and Parikshit Somani.

Another India player Arjun Kadhe in the company of Max Neuchrist of Austria also reached the last eight, as the No 4 seeded pair defeated Petr Nouza and Andrew Paulson of Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Meanwhile in the singles, top seeded Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei moved into the quarter-finals with a hard-fought win over fellow countryman Yu Hsiou Hsu. Tseng won 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (4) to assure himself a quarterfinals place.

There was an upset on the day as France’s Harold Mayot defeated third seeded Ryan Peniston, a world number 145, of Britain in straight sets, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ramkumar ramanathan
ramkumar ramanathan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out