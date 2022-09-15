'Roger, where do we begin?': Tennis fraternity salutes Federer as Swiss marvel announces retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed that he will retire from the sport after the conclusion of the Laver Cup 2022 on Thursday. One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Federer underwent his third knee surgery (in 18 months) after the 2021 edition of the Wimbledon Championships. The 20-time Grand Slam winner will bid farewell to the sport at the age of 41.

Sharing an emotional note on Twitter, Federer confirmed that he will retire after next week's Laver Cup tournament. "The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," Federer said in a statement. "The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a lifetime," Federer wrote.

ALSO READ: Nadal pays rich tribute to 'friend and rival' Federer as Swiss great retires

From King of Clay Rafael Nadal to former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, several luminaries of the sport have congratulated Federer on what has been an incredible tennis career.

“Roger, Where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many,” Wimbledon congratulated Federer on Twitter.

Roger,



Where do we begin?



It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word.



We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Former women's World No.1 Billie Jean said that Federer is a champion's champion. "He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on," King added.

(1/2) Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/zxGq4izh1v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! 🥲 Thank you for everything you have done for our sport! ❤️ I still want to play with you! 🥹 Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next! 💪🏻 @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

💔. Some of Fed’s numbers are laughably impossible to top (23 straight slam semifinals, for instance) but his impact on tennis far exceeds what he accomplished on court. Thanks for everything, RF 🐐. https://t.co/HiGsPGeikA — John Isner (@JohnIsner) September 15, 2022

Roger - you have always been such a huge inspiration to me. Your elegance, your grace, your beautiful game. I have always held you in the highest regard and want to congratulate you for an amazing career. Tennis won’t be the same without you! Thank you ❤️@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/tAGirtB5m4 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 15, 2022

.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022

A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger 🙏🏼 It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer ...



... for everything you have done for Swiss and international tennis,

... for all the countless emotions we were able to share with you,

... for every child you inspired to play tennis!



All the best!#rogerfederer #goat #thankyou #legend #inspiration pic.twitter.com/WbAlibNisJ — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) September 15, 2022

.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022

Federer was in speculation about bidding farewell to professional tennis due to his recent battles with a knee problem. Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Swiss marvel has only plied his trade in three of the 11 Grand Slams. Federer burst on the scene in 2001 when he defeated Pete Sampras at the Wimbledon Championships. The first player in the Open Era to win his first four Grand Slam finals, Federer will now team up with his long-time rival and friend Nadal at the Laver Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON