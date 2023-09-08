News / Sports / Tennis / Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna eyes men’s doubles title
Live

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna eyes men's doubles title

Sep 08, 2023 09:14 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Follow here live score and latest updates of men's doubles final.

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury Live Score US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the US Open 2023 final, at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday. Bopanna and his Australian partner defeated France's Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semi-final, sealing a 7(7)-6(3) 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Ram and Salisbury defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in their semi-final fixture, claiming a 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory. Bopanna will be featuring in his career's second men's doubles Grand Slam final. He reached the men's doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Quereshi, where they lost to the Bryan Brothers.

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury Live Score US Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final
Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury Live Score US Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 08, 2023 09:14 PM IST

    Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna on his knee issues

    Speaking ahead of the match, Bopanna said, "It's worn out completely. It's just worn out. It's not a tear. Both my knees have no cartilage and in 2019 I was on two, or three painkillers a day. [In] 2020 I started Iyengar yoga, and that actually made a tremendous difference. I went from two, or three painkillers a day to no painkillers today. I think the only time sometimes I take an anti-inflammatory is from playing two matches a day. At that time the body says, ‘Hello, please slow down, you still have no cartilage."

  • Sep 08, 2023 09:10 PM IST

    Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna's in men's doubles

    This will be Bopanna's second men's doubles Grand Slam final. He reached the men's doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Quereshi. They lost to the Bryan Brothers.

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:57 PM IST

    Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna's record in 2023

    This year, Bopanna and Ebden have won two trophies; the Qatar Open in February and Indian Wells in amrch. They also reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. At the Indian Wells, the Indian player became the oldest tennis player to win the ATP Masters 1000 final.

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:45 PM IST

    Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: How did Bopanna reach the final?

    Semifinal: 7-6(3), 6-2 against Mahut (FRA) and Herbert (FRA)

    Quarterfinal: 7-6(10), 6-1 against Lammons (USA) and Withrow (USA)

    Round of 16: 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(6) against Cash (GBR) and Patten (GBR)

    Round of 32: 6-3, 6-3 against Golubev (KAZ) and Safiullin

    Round of 64: 6-4, 6-2 against O’Connell (AUS) and Vukic (AUS)

  • Sep 08, 2023 08:40 PM IST

    Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's US Open 2023 men's doubles final between Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram, Joe Salisbury. Stay tuned folks!

US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Rohan Bopanna, Ebden eye men's doubles title

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Follow here live score and latest updates of men's doubles final.

