What Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal achieved this year has inspired a lot of Indian players: Ankita Raina

Over the last fortnight, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) hosted the 137th edition of the Wimbledon Championships. Barbora Krejcikova won the women's singles title after fending off an aggressive Jasmine Paolini in the final, while Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic the perfect revenge as he tamed the seven-time Wimbledon champion in straight sets and successfully defended the men's crown. Ankita Raina spoke about her own experience of playing at the Wimbledon Championships

The Championships is the oldest of the Grand Slams, and fans worldwide are well aware of the tradition, culture, and history that set it apart from the rest. However, for Indian fans, AELTC offered a new experience. In their initiative to popularise the sport in India, they partnered with Star Sports to air the matches with Hindi commentary.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Indian tennis star Ankita Raina spoke extensively about her association with AELTC and how the initiative will impact tennis in the country. She also spoke about her own Wimbledon experience before touching upon the subject of how individual performances, like that of the evergreen Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal in 2024, have inspired fellow players.

Excerpts:

Q) Could you talk about your association with the AELTC?

The All England Tennis Club is raising awareness about the Wimbledon Championships. We've already seen a huge rise in viewership compared to 2022, almost 96%. And you know they bring the Wimbledon experience to Indian fans through celebrity engagement and influencers.

Q) Could you also discuss AELTC's initiative to popularise tennis in India?

AELTC is very prestigious, and you have to win the Championship to be a member. And you know, when I played Wimbledon last couple of years, being there and having the experience, I know what it means. So they are directly bringing this to the Indian fans. They have partnered with Star Sports Network, and this time, they are broadcasting the championship also with Hindi commentary.

Q) How can this initiative have an impact on Indian tennis?

I think, it already has. They have seen that India is a growing market, so they have these new initiatives. Growing up, we watched so many players representing India, whether it was Leander (Paes), Sania (Mirza), Mahesh (Bhupathi) or Rohan (Bopanna); it has impacted and inspired a lot of Indian players and the sport itself.

Q) What makes this tournament so special and unique?

The heritage and history that come with this event make it the mecca of tennis, and every tennis player dreams of being there. Also, the rule of wearing only whites, I think, makes it more special and elegant.

Q) You mentioned about your participation in Wimbledon. What was that experience like?

I've had some great memories from there. In 2021, we had this match of mixed doubles where Ramkumar (Ramanathan) and I played against Sania and Rohan. So I don't know where I would have gotten that opportunity. For me, playing there was a dream come true. I come from a very humble background, so playing there and experiencing the environment is tough to describe in words.

Q) From a fan's perspective, what can they expect watching Wimbledon every year?

It's one of the biggest sporting events. It's iconic, and some of the world's best players participate. This time, Indian fans will get to experience it in Hindi commentary. So I think that will make it more accessible because I feel that tennis, as a sport for an outsider, sometimes can take a while to get the hang of it with the scoring, etcetera. So I think having Hindi commentary is just going a step ahead.

Q) How much have individual performances - like that of Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal this year - inspired fellow players?

I think it's huge. I would say that we've already seen that. A lot of players have mentioned it, and you know, how it has motivated them. I feel that having, you know, an Indian flag bearer at the highest level, even if we've had Sania and Leander before. So I think it has impacted the sport somewhere or the other, and I think it will keep doing that. It will keep promoting and inspiring more and more. Yes.

Q) Rohan Bopanna kicked off a certain doubles dream project with the initiative to empower deserving Indian doubles tennis players. Do you think such a programme is of utmost need in the singles category as well as for women players?

There should be more opportunities for tournaments, you know, events in India, and events where the Indian players are able to participate in and qualify for them. I think that will make a huge difference.

Q) Your plans for the rest of the season?

I just want to get back to the slams for now, and then the goal is to get into the main draws.