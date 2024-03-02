Rublev’s controversial default in Dubai leaves Bublik utterly stunned, Russian accused of obscenity; video goes viral

Andrey Rublev was controversially defaulted from the Dubai Tennis Championships, for unsportsmanlike conduct on Friday. The incident took place in his quarterfinal match vs Alexander Bublik, where he was accused of using an obscenity while screaming at a line judge in the final set of the encounter. Andrey Rublev was controversial defaulted.

It was a topsy-turvy match as both players were left enraged by officials at different points of the match. Then, Rublev was finally defaulted by the chair umpire after a Russian-speaking official accused him of using an obscenity, while he was screaming at the line judge. Meanwhile, Rublev denied the accusation and alleged that he spoke in English.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bublik came back from a set down to lead 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-5 was left utterly confused and even stated that he was happy to continue the match.

The Russian-speaking official accused Rublev of swearing at the line judge in his mother tongue. Rublev disagreed but was eventually disqualified. Meanwhile, Bublik came to his childhood friend's support.

The disqualification also means Rublev will lose his prize money and ranking points earned at the tournament.

Speaking to reporters, Bublik said, "I highly doubt Andrey said something crazy. He's not this kind of guy. But I guess that's the rules. That's what they did, they just follow the procedure."

"There's not much to say. With all due respect, it was a great match and both of us deserved to win. The crowd was there and we could have played one of the greatest matches against each other. It's a pity it ended like this. I wish Andrey to get back on track as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, top-seed Daniil Medvedev also crashed out, losing to fifth seeded Ugo Humbert in the other semi-final. Medvedev had defeated Rublev in last year's final. The final will now be between Bublik and Humbert.