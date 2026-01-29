Serena Williams leaves door open on possible tennis return: ‘I don’t know, I’ll see what happens’

Serena Williams has left the door open for a possible return to tennis. The American was recently asked about a comeback on a talk show and had a cryptic response. The 23-time Grand Slam winner re-entered the tennis anti-doping testing pool in December, which reignited rumours of a possible comeback.

She was questioned about her comeback on the Today show, and she said,"I don't know. I'm just going to see what happens."

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka cruises past Elina Svitolina to reach Australian Open final "I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now."

When asked about re-entering the testing pool, she said, "Did I re-enter? I didn't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this."

Jim Courier on Serena Williams' possible comeback Recently, former tennis player Jim Courier spoke about Serena's possible comeback during the ongoing Australian Open.

"No person that doesn't have intentions to play professional tennis is going to put themselves in that list, especially someone who has as much experience doing it as Serena Williams," she said.

"Serena denied (in December) she's coming back, but I think unless she gets injured there is no doubt she's going to play somewhere at some point.

"Whether that's the mixed doubles at the US Open, whether that's doubles with her sister somewhere, whether it's singles, only she knows.

"But there's no other way to interpret that," he added.

Serena was ranked as the world No. 1 in women's singles for 319 weeks (third-most of all time), and also ended as the year-end No. 1 five times. During her glittering career, she won 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 major women's singles trophies, the most in the Open Era and the second-most of all time. She is the only player to get a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.