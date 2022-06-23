Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams out of Eastbourne as doubles partner Ons Jabeur injured
Serena Williams out of Eastbourne as doubles partner Ons Jabeur injured

  • Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.
Serena Williams (L) with Ons Jabeur(Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 03:58 PM IST
AP |

Serena Williams’ competitive preparation for Wimbledon will amount to two doubles matches.

A right knee injury to Williams’ doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, led to them withdrawing from the grass-court event in Eastbourne, the WTA said Thursday. They were scheduled to play Magda Linette and Aleksandra Krunic in the semifinals after winning two matches so far on the south coast of England.

Williams is making her comeback after nearly a year away from tennis.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has received a wild-card entry to play in the singles tournament at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.

Jabeur is ranked No. 3 in singles. There was no immediate news about the seriousness of her injury.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
serena williams eastbourne ons jabeur + 1 more
