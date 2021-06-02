Serena Williams pushed to 3rd set at French Open

Serena Williams has been pushed to a third set against 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round of the French Open. After Williams won the opening set 6-3, Buzarnescu took the second 7-5.

For the third straight year, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be playing in the third round at Roland Garros following another straight-set win Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Greek player excelled at the net and saved 11 breakpoints to defeat solid baseliner Pedro Martinez of Spain 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Tsitsipas achieved his best result in Paris last year when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He arrived in the French capital this year on the back of an excellent clay-court campaign that included titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon.

Kei Nishikori needed five sets again to win at the French Open.

The former U.S. Open finalist rallied past 23rd-seeded Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 after having also gone the distance to beat Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi in the first round.

Nishikori next faces Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, who upset 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 for his first victory against a top-20 player.

Khachanov was treated by a trainer in the fifth set after cutting his right middle finger by hitting his racket strings out of anger.