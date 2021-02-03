IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open

With the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has not spent much time on the court.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:15 AM IST

A shortened pre-season, a fortnight in quarantine with a daily five-hour training window and one hour of game time in over three months—that is Sumit Nagal’s preparation heading into the 2021 Australian Open beginning next week.

The solitary competitive match on Monday was Nagal’s first since October, the 139th-ranked Indian losing to world No. 72 Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-2, 6-2 in the ATP 250 Murray River Open held in the lead-up to the Grand Slam event beginning on February 8.

In usual circumstances, players in Nagal’s ranking bracket either have a couple of tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour to begin the season or at least three qualifying matches under their belt before earning a spot at the season’s first Slam. But with the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has had neither. And while the pandemic-hit 2020 season stretched till late November, Nagal had to shut shop in the last week of October due to a shoulder injury.

“It’s a similar situation for everyone. But for me, I would’ve liked to have played some more tournaments,” Nagal said in a media interaction on Tuesday. “But unfortunately I had to end my last season a month earlier. Then I tried coming back but I wasn’t ready. That was the sad part. But there’s nothing I can change. I’m just training as much as possible and trying to get better every day so that I can be ready for the Australian Open.”

Nagal had some positive results after the resumption of the professional tour last August. He made the quarter-finals of the ATP Prague Challenger and then became the first Indian to enter the second round of the US Open in seven years, losing 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 to eventual champion Dominic Thiem in September. However, a shoulder issue forced him to retire from the first round of the ATP Challenger in Hamburg a month later. The recovery took longer than expected.

“I didn’t have too many weeks due to my injury in November. When I started doing my pre-season I wasn’t feeling great. So I took some more time. Whatever (training) I did in the last few weeks is all I have. I’m trying to use that time as much as possible and trying to get back on track. It’s not easy,” said Nagal.

The Indian thus wasn’t too cross about his straight-set defeat against the experienced Berankis. “It was a tough loss, but to be honest, I didn’t feel too bad about it. I was just really happy to be back on the court,” he said.

It’s with this attitude that Nagal will head to Melbourne Park next week. “I’m looking to just feel great on the court, get my body right and sync my tennis into it. I want to play a good match. I’m not looking at rounds. I want to be out there, enjoy and try to play my best tennis possible,” he said.

The draws so far haven’t been too kind to him either. In the two Grand Slam main draws that he has played so far, Nagal has run into the then world No. 3s—Roger Federer in the first round of the 2019 US Open and Thiem in the second round on the same court a year later. But Nagal isn’t shying away from another tough draw come Thursday. “I was talking about this to my coach, and I have a feeling that I’m going play someone in the top-10. It’s just my gut feeling,” he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sumit nagal
app
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
tennis

Naomi Osaka rallies past Boulter into Gippsland last eight

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The second seeded Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019, raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but the 24-year-old Briton would not fold and had break points to put the stanza back on serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:15 AM IST
With the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has not spent much time on the court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
tennis

Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the hardcourt major and he will come to know about his opponent when the draw is announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
tennis

Federer eyes 'smaller tournament' for injury comeback

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Federer's agent Tony Godsick said in December he was looking to build a playing calendar for the Swiss from late February onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
tennis

Osaka, Kanepi into last 16 of Gippsland Trophy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:28 PM IST
In her first competitive match since winning the U.S. Open in September, the 23-year-old Japanese player sent down six aces and converted all four of her break points to seal victory in 71 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recovered from blisters that disrupted his preparation and was in his element on Rod Laver Arena as Serbia opened its ATP Cup title defense with a 2-1 win over Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
tennis

For Sebastian, bettering dad Petr Korda is a good first step

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Petr is more at the forefront now, adding a coaching role to his daddy duties. “My dad has always been involved in my career and will continue to be. His experience is incredibly helpful and having him guide me is great,” Sebastian said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job in ATP Cup opener

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Blasting groundstrokes metres past the baseline, the Austrian was broken four times in a rusty display in the team-based event at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena as world number 10 Berrettini dominated the clash of hard-hitters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
Sumit Nagal returns a shot.(Getty Images)
tennis

Sumit Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered a rather tame 2-6 2-6 defeat in the USD 320775 ATP250 event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Williams has been stalled on 23 major singles titles since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months’ pregnant with now-three-year-old daughter Olympia and when she beat her sister Venus in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States is seen training at Melbourne Park as players undergo mandatory quarantine in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Coco Gauff through in 3 tough sets in Australian Open tuneup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"All the training I did in the off-season meant that I could go three tough sets," Gauff said on court after the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return against Japan's Misaki Doi during their Yarra Valley Classic women's singles tennis match in Melbourne on February 1, 2021. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)
tennis

Pavlyuchenkova advances at Australian Open tuneup event

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:05 AM IST
The first major of the year was delayed by three weeks to allow for COVID-19 protocols which required all people arriving into Australia to spend 14 days in quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic leads Serbia's title defence at reduced ATP Cup

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The competition will nonetheless provide a form guide for next week's Australian Open, with most of the Grand Slam's top male contenders representing their nations after a mandatory 14 days in quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Jelena Ostapenko(WTA / Twitter)
Photo of Jelena Ostapenko(WTA / Twitter)
tennis

Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:57 PM IST
The 23-year-old Latvian initially struggled with her serve and posted six double faults in the opening set of her first match since October against experienced Italian Sara Errani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne(REUTERS)
tennis

Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Some 25,000-30,000 fans will be admitted to Melbourne Park on each day of the Grand Slam and Djokovic got a taste of what was to come when he played an exhibition match in Adelaide after coming out of quarantine on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP