File image of Simona Halep.(USA TODAY Sports)
Simona Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury

  • “I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches, but unfortunately I can’t,” Halep said in a statement.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:16 PM IST

No. 3-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her third-round match Saturday because of a right shoulder injury.

“I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches, but unfortunately I can’t,” Halep said in a statement.

Halep earned her 400th career win with a comeback victory over Caroline Garcia in the second round. She had been scheduled to next meet Anastasija Sevastova, who advanced to the fourth round.

