Sumit Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to world no 19 Sebastian Baez

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina's Sebastian Baez. The world no.94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour, 52-minutes here on Sunday. India's Sumit Nagal reacts after a point.(AFP)

"Gutted with the loss today. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next," Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, tweeted after the loss.

Nagal started off brightly taking an early 4-1 lead over Baez. He also had a set point.

But world no. 19 Baez, who has already won two titles on clay this season, showed his class to force a tiebreaker owing to his fantastic first serve performance.

In the second set, Baez continued to bank on his superb first serve, and wrapped up the proceedings in 38 minutes.