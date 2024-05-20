 Sumit Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to world no 19 Sebastian Baez | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sumit Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to world no 19 Sebastian Baez

PTI |
May 20, 2024 02:34 PM IST

Sumit Nagal went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

India's top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the Geneva Open after going down fighting against Argentina's Sebastian Baez. The world no.94 went down 6-7 (7) 3-6 to the Argentine, who is a clay court specialist, in a match that lasted one hour, 52-minutes here on Sunday.

India's Sumit Nagal reacts after a point.(AFP)
India's Sumit Nagal reacts after a point.(AFP)

"Gutted with the loss today. But good preparation ahead of Roland Garros. Paris next," Nagal, who has qualified for the French Open, tweeted after the loss.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nagal started off brightly taking an early 4-1 lead over Baez. He also had a set point.

But world no. 19 Baez, who has already won two titles on clay this season, showed his class to force a tiebreaker owing to his fantastic first serve performance.

In the second set, Baez continued to bank on his superb first serve, and wrapped up the proceedings in 38 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Sumit Nagal bows out of Geneva Open after loss to world no 19 Sebastian Baez

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On