India's Sumit Nagal shocks top seed in straight sets, storms into semis of Austrian Challenger

India's Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning straight set win over top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to enter the men's singles semifinals at Austrian Challenger event at Tulln (Austria) on Friday. Sumit Nagal

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

The 26-year-old from Jhajjar will face the winner of the match between German H Squire and fourth seed Italian F Cobolli.

The duo came into the tournament with a 1-1 head-to-head count with Nagal losing to Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires back in 2021.

World number 189 Nagal beat Daniel Masur and Vitaliy Sachko on way to the quarterfinals.

