News / Sports / Tennis / India's Sumit Nagal shocks top seed in straight sets, storms into semis of Austrian Challenger

India's Sumit Nagal shocks top seed in straight sets, storms into semis of Austrian Challenger

PTI |
Sep 08, 2023 09:18 PM IST

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

India's Sumit Nagal pulled off a stunning straight set win over top seed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas to enter the men's singles semifinals at Austrian Challenger event at Tulln (Austria) on Friday.

Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal

Playing for the third time in their career, Nagal registered a 7-6, 6-3 win over world number 88 Ramos-Vinolas on centre court.

The 26-year-old from Jhajjar will face the winner of the match between German H Squire and fourth seed Italian F Cobolli.

The duo came into the tournament with a 1-1 head-to-head count with Nagal losing to Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires back in 2021.

World number 189 Nagal beat Daniel Masur and Vitaliy Sachko on way to the quarterfinals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out