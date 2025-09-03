Taylor Fritz wears 'Hugo Boss' headband upside down at Djokovic clash, internet says, 'Sponsors...'

Taylor Fritz wore his 'Hugo Boss headband upside down as he took on Novak Djokovic in the quarter final of the US Open 2025 in New York on Tuesday. The 26-year-old played through the first two sets wearing the headband upside down, before he went to the dressing room and came back wearing it right. Taylor Fritz wearing his headband upside down in the game vs Noval Djokovic at the US Open 2025. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Fritz lost the first two sets, 6-3, 7-6, as the Serb showed dominance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Social media was full of reactions over Fritz's upside down headband. Some speculated that it could put Fritz in bad blood with his sponsors, Hugo Boss. Even the broadcasting commentators called the headband 'distracting.'

“I’m sure the sponsor, Boss, must be delighted that Taylor Fritz is wearing their headband upside down,” one user said.

“Settle an argument between @MEPFuller and me: is Taylor Fritz wearing his BOSS headband upside down on purpose or is it an accident?” wrote another.

“Sure, the upside-down headband isn’t great. But more importantly, I wonder if BOSS regrets not paying up for exclusivity as Taylor Fritz’s apparel sponsor,” wrote another.

“Taylor Fritz showing up to play Novak Djokovic in the quarter finals of the US Open with his Hugo Boss headband on upside down should’ve disqualified him on sight,” wrote one.

“Taylor’s headband is upside down. Boss is going to ask for a discount for that sponsorship initiative. LOL! SSOB! 🤣 Is he that nervous to face Djokovic?” said another.

Can Taylor Fritz Mount A Comeback Against Djokovic?

Taylor Fritz was lackluster as he started the quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic. The World No. 4 went down by two sets, 6-3, 7-6, as the Serbian 24-time Grand Slam winner cruised passed him with sheer dominance.

However, as he came back to the court from the dressing room, this time with his headband fixed, he showed great form as he took a 4-1 lead in the third set, winning a rare break point off the Serb. Though he had a long way still to go, many feel the fixed headband worked to turn his form in the match around.