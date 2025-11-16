By Trevor Stynes Tennis-Alcaraz and Sinner set up inevitable ATP Finals decider

TURIN, Italy -World number one Carlos Alcaraz eased to a 6-2 6-4 win over Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals on Saturday to set up a highly-anticipated title decider with defending champion Jannik Sinner.

The Italian second seed defeated Alex de Minaur 7-5 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Alcaraz overcame Auger-Aliassime's spirited resistance by breaking twice in the opening set and nerves appeared to hit the Canadian when serving at 5-4 down in the second as four unforced errors gifted the Spaniard the game, set and match.

Sinner and Alcaraz will go head-to-head in their sixth title decider this year when they return to the Inalpi Arena for Sunday's final where the 22-year-old Spaniard will bid to win his first title at the season-ending tournament.

The Italian will be playing in his third successive final in Turin, where Sinner has not dropped a set since losing the 2023 decider to Novak Djokovic.

World number two Sinner had to dig deep to get his first break of the afternoon match, which tipped the first set in his favour and the Italian took the first four games of the second set en route to sealing victory over the Australian.

Seventh seed De Minaur fended off two break points to hold the opening game of the match and was on the verge of a break after going 40-0 up in the second, but Sinner held his nerve to hold.

"It was a very tough match, especially at the beginning of the first set. Felt like was serving great," said Sinner.

Neither player could get a break as the match stayed even until the 11th game, when Sinner's perfectly angled backhand evaded a stumbling De Minaur to put the Italian 6-5 ahead. Sinner held the next game with ease to clinch the first set.

Sinner dominated the second set, bringing up match point with a strong backhand volley before sealing victory with a powerful forehand that was well outside De Minaur's reach.

"In the second set... my level raised and I tried to be a bit more aggressive, which worked very well," Sinner said.

"Tomorrow I will enjoy, I will try my best to have the best possible result but in any case, it has been an amazing week."

