The farewell Roger Federer missed: New York lights up Arthur Ashe with drone tribute for US Open legend

In 2019, when Roger Federer walked out of Arthur Ashe Stadium after a quarter-final loss to Grigor Dimitrov, it felt like a goodbye to the New York crowd until the following year. Even at 38, despite growing physical limitations, Federer had managed his body well enough to compete through the gruelling ATP Tour, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open before making one last show in the Wimbledon final. Switzerland's Roger Federer after his doubles exhibition match (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters) But that turned out to be the last time Federer completed a full season on tour. Injuries in 2020 and 2021 limited him to just a handful of appearances, and the US Open missed the Swiss icon in both years. Eventually, in August 2022, he announced his retirement from professional tennis.

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New York had to wait until Wednesday, during Fan Week ahead of the 2026 US Open, to see Federer back at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he won five consecutive US Open titles between 2004 and 2008.

Billed as “An Icon Returns to New York”, the exhibition event drew a packed crowd of Federer fans. Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi were also part of the star-studded evening, but there was little doubt who the New York crowd had come to see. Many fans wore hats bearing the distinctive “RF” logo that became synonymous with Federer during his decade-and-a-half of dominance, when he won 20 Grand Slam titles. The packed stands also featured several notable names from the sporting world, including Serena Williams and Felix Auger-Aliassime. “It’s great to be back in New York,” Federer said. “I have incredible memories, obviously, of this court, of the fans here, of the city.” Federer played two exhibition matches, beginning with a one-set singles encounter against longtime rival Roddick. It was his first singles match since his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in 2021.