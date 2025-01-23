‘The guy who mocked Djokovic…’: Shelton rips AUS Open broadcasters to shreds in ‘Monfils old enough to be your dad’ rant

The ongoing Australian Open 2025 has been filled with controversies related to interviews or tennis shows conducted by broadcasters. In the most high-profile case this year, it was Novak Djokovic who made his wrath known to the season-opening Grand Slam event’s organisers. On Sunday after he defeated Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round, Djokovic controversially refused a courtside interview with tennis legend Jim Courier. Ben Shelton used an example from his match against Gael Monfils to support Novak Djokovic.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic explained his actions, blaming Nine Network reporter Tony Jones and demanding an apology for offensive, racist insults. The reason, he denied the interview, was due to Nine Network being the official broadcasters of the Grand Slam event in Melbourne.

Now even American ace Ben Shelton has joined the bandwagon and decided to talk about the questions thrown at him in post-match interviews in Melbourne. After beating Gael Monfils in the fourth round, he was asked if the Frenchman was old enough to be ‘his dad’. Then after his quarter-final win vs Lorenzo Sonego, he was asked about the probability of not having any crowd if he faced Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.

Responding to those questions, and to an interview of Learner Tien after his win against Daniil Medvedev in the second round, he said, “I’ve been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters.”

“I don’t think that the guy who mocked Novak, I don’t think that was just a single event. I’ve noticed it with different people, not just myself.

“I noticed it with Learner Tien in one of his matches. I think when he beat Medvedev his post-match interview, I thought it was kind of embarrassing and disrespectful that interview.

“There are some comments that have been made to me in post-match interviews by a couple of different guys, whether it was: ‘Hey, Monfils is old enough to be your dad. Maybe he is your dad.’

“Or today on the court: ‘Hey, Ben, how does it feel that no matter who you play in your next match, no one is going to be cheering for you?’ I mean, [that] may be true, but I just don’t think the comment is respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life.

“I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments. I feel like there’s just been a lot of negativity. I think that’s something that needs to change,” he added.

After beating Sonego, Shelton is set to face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in his semi-final fixture, on Friday. Meanwhile, in the other men’s semi-final, Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev.