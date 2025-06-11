The story of Roland Garros’ terre battue

One of the many factors that made the Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner Roland Garros final remarkable was its duration: 5h29m. Before Sunday, the longest French Open final was 4h24min, Mats Wilander v Guillermo Vilas, an hour and five minutes shorter. Rafa’s longest final lasted 3h49m vs Novak Djokovic in 2012, his longest match at the venue 4h 53m, vs Paul Henri Mathieu, fourth round 2006. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. (AFP)

What Sinner and Alcaraz did was give to their audience over an unusually lengthy period of time an exhibition of cut-glass shot-making and creativity on a surface that demands precision quality at every exchange.

Clay is the most bruising of tennis surfaces because it blunts power, reduces the serve to an opening salvo and offers at least a semblance of a level playing field to the hard-running counter-puncher. Every stroke, every rally, every game is a ceaseless inquisition. Over footspeed and aglity, awareness of court geometry, control of stroke play over shoulder and at ankle, and endurance of muscle, heart and lung.

The fine powder of Roland Garros’ brilliant orange, the ‘terre battue’, its crushed earth ends up everywhere. On the players’ clothes, caking their bodies following tumbles and slides and lunges during play. It is rumoured that some of this magic powder dust may even have found its way into M.Fourteen’s bloodstream. In the RG merchandise store, not only does the colour dominate every product, “authentic” powdered clay has also been packed into keychains (15 & 25 euros) and there’s a 15 euro “snow globe” which upon shaking produces a ‘clay storm’ confetti over the Chatrier court.

There’s more that lies beneath the clay, says David Rebuffet assistant court maintenance manager in the French Tennis Federations’ (FFT) operations department. He explains the transverse layers that make up Roland Garros’ five-layer 80cm thick block of the courts : “there are big stones at the bottom, then gravel, bottom ash (from coal residue) and lime stone.” And with glee, this, “The red clay you see on top? that’s just a 2 millimeter layer of crushed brick.”

Two mm has no context until perplexity.ai says it is the thickness of a standard matchstick. That’s all the layer of the clay/ mud/ crushed brick at the top of Roland Garros. This is an incongruous omnipresence. But the 2mm crushed brick is not a show-stopper made of tissue paper. It is in fact the polish without which there would be no shine. At Roland Garros, the width of the match stick makes for a surface which has some ‘give’ for tennis’ unique sideways movement, which can explore and maximise the geometry of the court. Without it no slide, no mark, no kick, no exaggerated spin, no fadeaway drop shot.

Every morning at the Roland Garros, the thin layer of crushed brick is swept to clear what has been churned up “from the day before.” The ground staff then use a large version of the squeegee, (aka think very large versions of the bathroom wiper) “brush the court and get rid of small piles of play.” The purpose is to get rid of any possible bad bounces during play. Then a new layer of the 2mm clay/ crushed brick is spread over the court, with its final process being the watering of the court. Watering, says Rebuffet, is vital at the two ends of the day “it helps keep the court nice and humid which is good for a proper playing surface.”

In Christopher Clarey’s recently-released layered and detailed “The Warrior: Rafa Nadal and his Kingdom of Clay”, there is a chapter called The Canvas. It delves deep into clay courts around the world and then zooms in on Roland Garros. The chapter closes with an astonishing story of the brickworks that make the Roland Garros clay. Defective bricks - “chipped or cracked …not suitable for construction” arrive from a brickworks in a region near Lille and the border of Belgium to a factory in a town called Pontpoint. Two men operate a sixty-year-old grinding machine which crushes the bad bricks into powder with particles down to one-tenth of a mm in diameter. This clay which is found at Roland Garros is also sent to other tennis clubs in France and as The Warrior tells us exported to other countries too. There’s really no telling how far dust can travel.

Unlike Wimbledon, Roland Garros is not a private club. It is the HQ of the French Tennis Federation and their training centre. Rebuffet says there are “events and competitions” on the courts during the summer and autumn, “as well as training sessions for professional players and young athletes from the French training center.”

The outer courts are opened until the beginning of winter, (it) “depends on the weather conditions.” Chatrier can be used until the end of January “covered and protected” from the frost. (At Wimbledon, the Centre Court is only used during their biggest fortnight but otherwise stays inactive all year round.) The courts are worked on between training sessions and the centre runs as good as all year around barring a few months in the winter. As a rule, the outer courts are closed from early November to late March, no events, no training. In this time, Rebuffet says, they are “exposed to rain and above all, frost to naturally decompact the limestone layer.”

From end March till May, the courts are again prepared one at a time and opened for training “at the same pace.” Through the spring, three show courts plus the fourteen outer courts are steadily revealed in an ever-expanding grand stage set. They lie in wait for their multi-national cast of characters to arrive all at once and throw themselves into Paris’ annual ochre opera.