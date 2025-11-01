Twenty-two years on, Bopanna calls time on a sterling career

Mumbai: Down 2-4 in the deciding set of a Grand Slam final is not a pleasant place to be. Every point won comes with the hope that there is still a chance of getting back. Still a chance to stay in the match. Still a chance to win. File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (PTI)

For all present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the 2023 US Open men’s doubles final, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden had earned one more glimmer of hope. The Indo-Australian duo managed to get both their opponents on one side of the court, and through a narrow gap, Ebden played a winning crosscourt forehand. The umpire duly awarded the point to Bopanna and Ebden.

Almost immediately, Bopanna raised a hand and indicated the ball had actually flicked his arm.

At the time, Bopanna was a 43-year-old plying his trade in a sport that has become increasingly physical. He was yet to win a men’s doubles Grand Slam title. But if he was to win, it would do it fairly. That one point summarised the way he played his tennis.And that is perhaps how he would like to be remembered most.

On Saturday, the veteran who turned professional in 2003, decided it was time to retire from professional tennis.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour however, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet,” Bopanna wrote in a social media post.

“Starting my journey from a small town in Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it all feels surreal.”

Bopanna eventually did manage to win a first men’s doubles Grand Slam, winning the Australian Open in 2024 to add to the mixed doubles title he won at the 2017 French Open. He also became the fourth Indian to be ranked world No.1 in doubles — and the oldest player to ever reach the mark. He is a winner of six ATP Masters titles and an Asian Games gold medallist.

But with the game he possessed, the big booming serve, the powerful forehand, the elegant yet uncompromising one-handed backhand, Bopanna perhaps could have achieved more than he did.

A late bloomer by his own admission, the 45-year-old reached as high as 213 in the world in singles in 2007, before he made the permanent switch to doubles. It was in the team event that he truly started to create waves on the international circuit.

Along the way, he also played 33 Davis Cup ties for India, competed at three Olympic Games, and won gold medals at the 2018 (men’s doubles) and 2022 (mixed doubles) Asian Games.

“Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Each time I walked onto the court with the tricolour beside my name, I felt its pride and its value. Every serve, every point, every match - I played for that flag, for that feeling, for my country,” he added in his statement.

For most of his tennis journey, the man with a towering 6-foot-4 frame has flown under the radar. He was overshadowed by the achievements of Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Sania Mirza.

It was only late in his career that he started receiving the recognition he deserved — he was given the Arjuna Award only in 2019 and was named Padma Shri — India’s fourth-highest civilian award — only last year. All worthy achievements for his work as a professional tennis player.

Yet he maintains that his journey in tennis is not over.

“I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn’t over,” he added. “This game gave me everything and now, I want to give back — to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don’t define their limits.”

Bopanna’s retirement marks the end of the golden generation of Grand Slam winners from India. But the man who started playing by chopping wood, he has carved a path for others to follow.