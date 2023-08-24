US Open 2023 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

It is time for the fourth and final Grand Slam of the calendar year - US Open - which will have some of the top players from the across the globe competing for the elusive trophy. Defending champion and world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz will be leading the men's singles field while Novak Djokovic, seeded second, will be marking his return to the competition after two years. Having missed last year's US Open swing over covid restrictions, pertaining to the ban of entry of unvaccinated foreigners in America, Djokovic made a sensational return to US soil with a Cincinnati Masters title last Sunday. Meanwhile, top-ranked Iga Swiatek, the defending women's champion, will be leading the WTA draw with Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina being the next respective names on the seedings list. The iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

While the tournament will kick off from August 28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, here are all the details for the 2023 US Open draw…

When is US Open 2023 draw?

The US Open singles and the doubles draw will take place on August 24, Thursday, in New York.

At what time will US Open 2023 draw begin?

The US Open 2023 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open 2023 draw?

The US Open 2023 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw?

The live streaming of the US Open 2023 draw will be available on any platform or social media channel. You can however catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com.

US Open 2023 SEEDINGS

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

[2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[4] Holger Rune (DEN)

[5] Casper Ruud (NOR)

[6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[7] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

[9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

[10] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

[11] Karen Khachanov (RUS)

[12] Alexander Zverev (GER)

[13] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[14] Tommy Paul (USA)

[15] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[16] Cameron Norrie (GBR)

[17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[18] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

[19] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

[20] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

[21] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

[22] Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

[23] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

[24] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

[25] Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

[26] Daniel Evna (GBR)

[27] Borna Coric (CRO)

[28] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

[29] Ugo Humbert (FRA)

[30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

[31] Sebastian Korda (USA)

[32] Laslo Djere (SRB)

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL)

[2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

[3] Jessica Pegula (USA)

[4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

[5] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

[6] Coco Gauff (USA)

[7] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

[8] Maria Sakkari (GRE)

[9] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[10] Karolina Muchova (CZE)

[11] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

[12] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

[13] Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

[14] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

[15] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

[16] Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

[17] Madison Keys (USA)

[18] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

[19] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

[20] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[21] Donna Vekic (CRO)

[22] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)

[23] Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

[24] Magda Linette (POL)

[25] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

[26] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[27] Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

[28] Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

[29] Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

[30] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

[31] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[32] Elise Mertens (BEL)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON