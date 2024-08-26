 US Open 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch live tennis on television and online | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
US Open 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch live tennis on television and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 26, 2024 11:26 AM IST

Here are the live streaming and when and where to watch details of US Open 2024, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The US Open 2024, which is also the final Grand Slam of the year, begins on Monday, and we will have Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna leading the Indian challenge at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in action.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Nagal, who is 72nd at the ATP rankings, crashed to a second round defeat at the Australian Open, and first round losses in the French Open and Wimbledon this year. Meanwhile, at the Paris Olympics, he became the second Indian to make the cut in the singles event since Leander Paes, but lost in the first round.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna announces retirement from Indian tennis after heartbreaking Paris Olympics exit

Meanwhile, Bopanna and his Aussie partner Matthew Ebden have been seeded second in men's doubles. They reached the US Open final last year, before losing to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. They are also the defending Australian Open champions.

When will the US Open 2024 begin?

US Open 2024 will begin at 8:30 PM IST, on Monday (August 26).

Where will the US Open 2024 take place?

US Open 2024 will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

How to watch the live telecast of US Open 2024 in India?

The live telecast of US Open 2024 in India will be available via Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live stream of the US Open 2024 in India?

We can live stream US Open 2024 in India via SonyLiv.

