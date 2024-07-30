Rohan Bopanna announces retirement from Indian tennis after heartbreaking Paris Olympics exit

India's campaign in tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics incurred a heartbreaking end on Sunday after both Sumit Nagal and the pair of Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji lost their respective opening-round matches at Stade Roland Garros. While the world No. 80 Nagal fought valiantly before losing 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against France’s Corentin Moutet, ranked 68th, the unseeded men's doubles pair lost their match 7-5, 6-2 against Frenchmen Gael Monfils and Édouard Roger-Vasselin in 76 minutes. Paris: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during practise for the Men's Doubles Tennis event in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024(PTI)

Following the early exit at the Games, Bopanna confirmed his retirement from Indian tennis, thus ruling himself out from the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. He will, however, continue to represent India in ATP Tour events.

"This will definitely go down as my last event for the country. I totally understand where I am and now, I am just going to be enjoying the tennis circuit as long as that goes. This is already a big bonus for where I am. I never even thought that I'll be representing India for two decades. Right from 2002, making my debut and 22 years later still getting to represent India. I'm extremely proud of that," he said.

An Olympic medal has eluded Indian tennis since Leander Paes' historic singles bronze medal in the Atlanta Games in 1996. Bopanna came close to breaking the jinx in 2016 but finished fourth with Sania Mirza in the mixed event.

Bopanna, who has already announced his retirement from the Davis Cup, picked his win against Ricardo Mello in the India-Brazil Davis Cup tie in 2010 as his top moment while playing for India.

"That is definitely the one in Davis Cup history. That is by far my best moment , no question that that one in Chennai and then winning that five-setter doubles in Bangalore against Serbia."

"Playing with Lee, with Hesh as a captain. At that time, it was the best team atmosphere, team camaraderie. we had with Somdev (Devverman) and me playing singles and all of us going and fighting it out, it was incredible. Of course, winning that my first men's doubles the Grand Slam and becoming world No 1. I am thankful to my wife (Supriya), who has done so many sacrifices in this journey."