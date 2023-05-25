Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Mikael Ymer disqualified after smashing racket on umpire's chair

Watch: Mikael Ymer disqualified after smashing racket on umpire's chair

Reuters |
May 25, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Ymer lost his cool and smashed his racket twice on the side of the umpire's chair, breaking it and tossing the handle on the court.

Mikael Ymer was disqualified from the Lyon Open on Wednesday after he smashed his racket on the umpire's chair following an argument over a line call.

Mikael Ymer talking to the chair umpire
Mikael Ymer talking to the chair umpire

Swede Ymer was playing Frenchman Arthur Fils in the last 16 of the ATP 250 event when the 24-year-old argued with the umpire over a return and pointed to a mark on the clay to make his case.

The umpire said he saw the ball bounce on the line but Ymer, ranked number 53 in the world, was furious that he did not come down from his chair to get a closer look.

"Why are you not checking the mark?" Ymer asked. "Are you telling me you're not even going to come down and check the mark?

"I've never witnessed that a ref says, 'I'm not going to go down and check the mark.' It doesn't happen."

Ymer continued playing but after Fils broke to lead 6-5 in the opening set the Swede lost his cool and smashed his racket twice on the side of the umpire's chair, breaking it and tossing the handle on the court.

With the crowd jeering loudly the umpire discussed the matter with a tournament official, who informed Ymer he had been disqualified.

The Swede accepted the decision and congratulated Fils, who moved into the quarter-finals where he will face top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out