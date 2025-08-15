Why Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner might withdraw from the much-awaited revamped US Open event

There has been plenty of buzz for the refurbished mixed doubles event at the US Open, which will see the best players in the world in both the ATP and WTA draws match up for a quick, competitive fight the week before the singles draw begins at Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's focus on the US Open singles might force them to withdraw from the mixed doubles event.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The format will see the mixed doubles event shifted to the week before the main draw begins, meaning the players will be able to accommodate more time to grow the doubles side of the game before their focus shifts to their bread and butter. Players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Iga Swiatek have all been drafted to play — but a scheduling wrinkle might force this revamped doubles tournament to be short of its star names.

The issue arises from how close the end of the ongoing Cincinnati Masters tournament is to the start of the doubles tournament in New York. The finals in Ohio are slated for Monday 18 August, instead of the typical Sunday, while the first day of the doubles tournament is set for the Wednesday following that — a very quick turnaround.

With the US Open set to begin on August 25, that means there will be minimal period of rest for any players who reach the Cincinnati final, are tasked to compete in the doubles tournament, and will have aspirations of going deep in the US Open.

Top-ranked women's players are already out of mixed doubles

This includes both Sinner and Alcaraz, currently in the latter stages of that tournament, with Sinner already through to the semifinal and Alcaraz set to play his quarterfinal today. Sinner was set to be paired with American star Emma Navarro, while Alcaraz has a high-profile partnership with Emma Raducanu on the cards.

The two best players in men’s tennis could be set for a titanic clash on Monday night, which means they will have a sharp turnaround to reach New York for the doubles. With the singles tournament starting a week after, and both players favourites to lift that title as well, the doubles might well go on the backburner.

The same could be true for Iga Swiatek, who is in the latter rounds of the Cincinnati event as well, and is set to play alongside Casper Ruud in New York next week. Swiatek’s greatest rivals, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, will not be playing the doubles events: Sabalenka refused a different partner after he original teammate Grigor Dimitrov has to withdraw due to injury, while Gauff cited prior commitments in the lead up to her home slam as the reason for her own withdrawal.

With Swiatek’s opponents earning an extra week’s rest ahead of the singles tournament, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her request some extra time off to prepare, and the same could be true for either or both of Sinner and Alcaraz. The much-hyped mixed doubles tournament has some uncertain days ahead.