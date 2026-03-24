Why Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami Open setback could be blessing in disguise ahead of Roland Garros charge

A slew of top seeds crashed out in the early rounds of the 2026 Miami Open, with the biggest shock coming in the form of world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. On Sunday, the Spaniard bowed out in the third round, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to American Sebastian Korda, marking one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Yet, if recent history is anything to go by, this defeat may prove a turning point rather than a setback—especially with the clay-court season around the corner.

For the second consecutive year, Alcaraz failed to reach the second week in Miami. The result was surprising not just because of his dominance in recent seasons, where he and Jannik Sinner have taken over from the Big Three, but also due to his red-hot start to 2026. He had begun the year 12-0, including a maiden Australian Open title.

However, the Sunshine Double proved far less forgiving. After a semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells, Alcaraz fell in Miami, finishing the two events with a modest 5-2 record.

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Former Spanish player Alex Corretja dismissed concerns around the defeat, attributing it largely to mental fatigue—something Alcaraz himself hinted at during the match.

“I want to go home, I can’t take it anymore,” he was heard saying after being broken early in the second set.

Speaking to Eurosport, Corretja elaborated: “I think it's normal… winning a lot is spectacular, but it's also exhausting. You don't rest, you have little time to recover.”

In a packed tennis calendar, managing physical and mental recovery becomes crucial. Alcaraz learned that lesson the hard way last year too, when an early Miami exit triggered a remarkable turnaround. He went on a 22-1 run on clay, winning titles in Monte Carlo and Rome before lifting the French Open.

Former world No. 1 Justine Henin believes a similar rebound could follow. “This tour is tough. Alcaraz will benefit from this defeat… He lacked a bit of energy, which is understandable.”

Alcaraz himself has already shifted focus. “Probably I am going to go back home… reset my mind, reset the batteries,” he said, looking ahead to the Monte Carlo Masters.

Why rest is crucial now The timing of this dip could prove critical in the world No. 1 battle. While Sinner—still alive in Miami—can close the rankings gap significantly, Alcaraz faces a far bigger challenge ahead. He will be defending 4,300 points during the clay swing, compared to Sinner’s 1,850.

That imbalance adds pressure—but also motivation.

“I'm not thinking about my pressure… I'm trying to play my best,” Alcaraz said, acknowledging how opponents approach matches against him.

If history repeats itself, Miami may once again be less about failure, and more about the launchpad for another dominant clay-court surge.