IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
tennis

Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days

Williams overcame erratic strokes and two set points to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 Friday and advance to the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Serena Williams will be part of the weekend action at the Australian Open. Spectators will not.

Williams overcame erratic strokes and two set points to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 Friday and advance to the fourth round.

The surprisingly close match entertained a modest crowd in Rod Laver Arena, but government officials announced fans will be banned from the tournament for five days beginning Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak at a Melbourne hotel, although not a player hotel. The Grand Slam tournament had been the first in a year to allow sizeable crowds.

Williams learned the news about the ban after her match.

“No more fans? Wow. It’s sad,” she told ESPN. “Five days? I need to stick around then.”

Williams, 39, is again seeking to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Williams won her 23rd at the 2017 Australian Open.

She was eliminated in the third round at Melbourne last year, and appeared destined for the same fate until the 19-year-old Potapova became unnerved. Serving at 5-4, the young Russian held two set points but double-faulted five times and was broken.

Potapova squandered another lead in the tiebreaker, committing unforced errors on the final three points. The last was perhaps the best of the match, with Williams playing spectacular defense to extend a 21-shot rally that ended when a weary Potapova misfired on a forehand.

Another wild scramble two games later swung the match even more in Williams’ direction and had her laughing before the rally ended. She chased down a drop shot at the net, retreated to retrieve a lob, and watched from near the backstop as Potapova smacked an overhead into the net.

“I've still got the wheels,” Williams said with a grin. “I wasn’t playing my best today. I started playing defense it was the one thing that kept me in the match.”

Williams won despite losing serve three times and committing 31 unforced errors.

“It was just a weird day,” she said. “Sometimes these matches are really just about getting through them and forgetting them and moving forward. In the past I wasn’t able to do that because I was so hard on myself, and it would affect me in the future. I’m still learning.”

Seeded 10th, she’ll next face Aryna Sabalenka, who matched her best Grand Slam showing by advancing to the round of 16 with a win over American Ann Li, 6-3, 6-1.

Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 16 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal. Her best effort previously came when she earned a fourth-round berth at the 2018 U.S. Open.

“I really want to play well in the Grand Slams, go as far as I can,” Sabalenka said. “I’m trying to come out in the big stadiums and show my best.”

The Belarusian did that by overpowering Li from the start, winning her first two service games at love and then breaking at love. Sabalenka held every serve and pounded 15 forehand winners.

Sabalenka, 22, has won 23 of her past 26 matches.

In men's play, No. 18-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced when Pablo Carreno retired trailing 6-0, 1-0. Later matches included eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic against American Taylor Fritz.

In other women's third-round play, No. 14-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1, and No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational image.(AP)
Representational image.(AP)
tennis

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during their third round match .(AP)
tennis

Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Williams overcame erratic strokes and two set points to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2 Friday and advance to the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spectators watch the third round match between United States' Serena Williams and Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
Spectators watch the third round match between United States' Serena Williams and Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
France's Ugo Humbert waits as a video replay is shown behind him during his second round match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)
tennis

Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
Ankita Raina(Twitter)
tennis

‘That can’t be taken away’: Raina on her debut Grand Slam experience after loss

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:37 PM IST
28-year-old Ankita Raina’s objective from the rather unexpected doubles outing was to cherish her first taste of a Grand Slam main draw match after nine attempts at qualifying in singles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Michael Mmoh(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Nadal beats Mmoh in straight sets in Melbourne

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The 20-time major champion completed the match against the 177th-ranked Mmoh in 1 hour, 47 minutes and said it was a “positive evening for me.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
United States' Sofia Kenin makes a backhand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Feeling pressure: 2020 champ Kenin loses at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her second round match against Cori Gauff of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Svitolina beats Gauff in 2nd round in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Gauff failed to find a way past the steely Svitolina, who converted two out of her three break point opportunities against the big-hitting world number 48 to seal the fate of the match in their first meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his second-round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Tsitsipas fends off Kokkinakis in 2nd round

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Tsitsipas has a big following within Melbourne’s large Greek community but he was playing an Aussie for the first time at the Australian Open and had to contend with having shared support in the crowd.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian Open match at Melbourne Park(Twitter)
Australian Open match at Melbourne Park(Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:00 PM IST
3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch the ongoing tournament matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Feliciano Lopez makes a backhand return to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their second-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
Feliciano Lopez makes a backhand return to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their second-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: At 39, Feliciano Lopez is not just showing up, he's winning

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Lopez rallied from two sets down, on a hot, humid day, to beat No. 31 Lorenzo Sonego 5-7, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 at the Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
File image of Divij Sharan in action.(Getty Images)
tennis

Divij, Ankita bow out of Australian Open doubles with respective partners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Divij, Ankita bow out Australian Open doubles with respective partners
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the US leaves after losing against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open(AFP)
Sofia Kenin of the US leaves after losing against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their women's singles match on day four of the Australian Open(AFP)
tennis

Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in 2nd round at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Kanepi hit 10 aces, including on match point, and had 22 winners to 10 for Kenin, who was erratic with her strokes and went 0 for 7 on break-point chances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after winning her second-round match against Australia's Daria Gavrilova.(REUTERS)
tennis

No 1 Barty wobbles before reaching 3rd round in Australia

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:49 AM IST
  • Barty is trying to become the first Australian to win the women's title at Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep speaks with Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic after winning her second-round match(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep speaks with Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic after winning her second-round match(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP