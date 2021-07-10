Wimbledon 2021 final, Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova: A glance through road to final, head-to-head battle preview

On Saturday, a new Ladies single's Wimbledon champion will be crowned after first-time finalists in Ash Barty Karolina Pliskova battle each other for the Venus Rosewater Dish. It will be a mouth-watering showdown between World No.1 Barty and World No.13 Pliskova, as two absolute stars and hard-hitters of the game are expected to fight till the very end on Centre Court of the All England Club. Before the battle royale begins, let's have a look at their head-to-head record and the head-to-head battle preview.

ASH BARTY:

Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title and has a 5-2 edge in career meetings with Pliskova. Barty won the 2019 French Open, which remains her only Grand Slam title so far. A quick glance through some numbers and road to the final

Seed: 1

Age: 25

WTA ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2019)

ROAD TO THE FINAL:

->First round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

->Second round: beat Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-3

->Third round: beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3 7-5

->Fourth round: beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 6-3

->Quarterfinal: beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3

->Semifinal: beat Angelique Kerber6-3 7-6(3)

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS

Aces: 46

Fastest serve speed: 115 mph

Double faults: 25

First-serve points won: 77%

Winners: 180

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

KAROLINA PLISKOVA:

Czech Republic's Pliskova is looking for her first Grand Slam title. Pliskova has come close before: She beat Serena Williams in the semifinals of the 2016 U.S. Open before losing to Angelique Kerber in the title match. This time, Pliskova beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals and can become just the fourth woman in the Open era, which began in 1968, to beat the top two seeds at the All England Club along the way to taking the trophy.

Seed: 8

Age: 29

WTA ranking: 13

Grand Slam titles: 0

ROAD TO THE FINAL:

->First round: beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-4

->Second round: beat Donna Vekic 6-2 6-2

->Third round: beat Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3

->Fourth round: beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3

->Quarterfinal: beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2

->Semifinal: beat Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-4 6-4

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS

Aces: 54

Fastest serve speed: 116 mph

Double faults: 30

First-serve points won: 81%

Winners: 156

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (5-2)

Australian Barty currently leads the head-to-head record 5-2, including a three-match winning run in their last five meetings. In fact, Pliskova has only beaten Barty once in their last five meetings.

Last five meetings (year/result/tournament/surface)

2021 Barty def. Pliskova 2-6 6-1 7-5 Stuttgart, clay

2019 Barty def. Pliskova 4-6 6-2 6-3 WTA Finals, hard

2019 Barty def. Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 Miami, hard

2018 Pliskova def. Barty 6-4 6-4 U.S. Open, hard

2017 Barty def. Pliskova 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(2) Wuhan, hard





