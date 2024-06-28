Wimbledon 2024 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

The stage is set for the 2024 edition of the grass-court major and the third Grand Slam of the year - the Wimbledon Championships, which is celebrating its 137th edition. Jannik Sinner, the reigning Australian Open champion, will lead the ATP field at the lawns of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, followed by seven-time winner Novak Djokovic, who is yet to officially confirm his participation after having suffered a knee injury that forced him to pull out of French Open quarterfinals. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded third, while Rafael Nadal decided to skip the tournament in a bid to stay fit for the Olympics. The men's draw also includes Sumit Nagal, who is set to become the first Indian in five years to be part of the main draw. Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles at Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a warm up session on centre court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in west London on June 27, 2024, the week before the Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

The WTA field will be led by recently-crowned French Open winner Iga Swiatek, who is yet to get past the quarterfinal round at the grass-court major, and reigning US Open champions Coco Gauff.

While the tournament will kick off from Monday, July 1 at the SW19, here are all the details for the 2024 Wimbledon draw…

When is Wimbledon 2024 draw?

The Wimbledon 2024 singles and doubles draw will take place on Friday, June 28, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

At what time will Wimbledon 2024 draw begin?

The Wimbledon 2024 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2024 draw?

The Wimbledon 2024 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 draw?

The Wimbledon 2024 draw can be live streamed in India on wimbledon.com. However, you can catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com. Matches of the Wimbledon Championships tournament will be aired live on Star Sports network from the main draw onwards. They will also be streamed online on the Hotstar in India.

Wimbledon 2024 SEEDINGS -

MEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. SINNER, Jannik (ITA)

2. DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB)

3. ALCARAZ, Carlos (ESP)

4. ZVEREV, Alexander (GER)

5. MEDVEDEV, Daniil

6. RUBLEV, Andrey

7. HURKACZ, Hubert (POL)

8. RUUD, Casper (NOR)

9. DE MINAUR, Alex (AUS)

10. DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL)

11. TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE)

12. PAUL, Tommy (USA)

13. FRITZ, Taylor (USA)

14. SHELTON, Ben (USA)

15. RUNE, Holger (DEN)

16. HUMBERT, Ugo (FRA)

17. AUGER-ALIASSIME, Felix (CAN)

18. BAEZ, Sebastian (ARG)

19. JARRY, Nicolas (CHI)

20. KORDA, Sebastian (USA)

21. KHACHANOV, Karen

22. MANNARINO, Adrian (FRA)

23. BUBLIK, Alexander (KAZ)

24. TABILO, Alejandro (CHI)

25. MUSETTI, Lorenzo (ITA)

26. CERUNDOLO, Francisco (ARG)

27. GRIEKSPOOR, Tallon (NED)

28. DRAPER, Jack (GBR)

29. TIAFOE, Frances (USA)

30. ETCHEVERRY, Tomas Martin (ARG)

31. NAVONE, Mariano (ARG)

32. ZHIZHEN, Zhang (CHN)

WOMEN'S SINGLES SEEDS

1. SWIATEK, Iga (POL)

2. GAUFF, Coco (USA)

3. SABALENKA, Aryna

4. RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ)

5. PEGULA, Jessica (USA)

6. VONDROUSOVA, Marketa (CZE)

7. PAOLINI, Jasmine (ITA)

8. ZHENG, Qinwen (CHN)

9. SAKKARI, Maria (GRE)

10. JABEUR, Ons (TUN)

11. COLLINS, Danielle (USA)

12. KEYS, Madison (USA)

13. OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT)

14. KASATKINA, Daria

15. SAMSONOVA, Liudmila

16. AZARENKA, Victoria

17. KALINSKAYA, Anna

18. KOSTYUK, Maria (UKR)

19. NAVARRO, Emma (USA)

20. HADDAD MAIA, Beatriz (BRA)

21. SVITOLINA, Elina (UKR)

22. ALEXANDROVA, Ekaterina

23. GARCIA, Caroline (FRA)

24. ANDREEVA, Miraa

25. PAVLYUCHENKOVA, Anastasia

26. NOSKOVA, Linda (CZE)

27. SINIAKOVA, Katerina (CZE)

28. YASTREMSKA, Dayana (UKR)

29. CIRSTEA, Sorana (ROU)

30. FERNANDEZ, Leylah (CAN)

31. KREJCIKOVA, Barbora (CZE)

32. BOULTER, Katie (GBR)