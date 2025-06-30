Wimbledon 2025: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survives massive Fabio Fognini scare, reaches second round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz blew hot and cold on a blazing Monday at Wimbledon but the Spaniard survived a massive scare to beat dangerous Italian Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 and reach the second round. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his first round match.(REUTERS)

Alcaraz, bidding to become only the fifth man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, arrived at the All England Club on an 18-match winning streak but the second seed looked out of sorts at times.

The 22-year-old had to save a couple of break points at 2-1 down and three more in his next service game before breaking for a 6-5 lead with a sublime drop shot followed by a lob as fans on Centre Court expected normal service to resume.

Fognini conceded the opening set but clawed his way back after surrendering his serve to force a tiebreak in the next and the 38-year-old drew level at one set apiece when Alcaraz missed a simple passing shot at the net.

Alcaraz, who frequently reached for iced towels during the changeovers, regained his grip on the match by winning the third set despite more wobbles, only to lose the next and appeared rattled heading into the decider.

He moved through the gears, however, and pumped his fists after surging to a 3-0 lead and closed out the contest with no fuss after a lengthy break due to a spectator needing medical attention in the stands.