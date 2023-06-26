Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Reuters |
Jun 26, 2023 05:54 PM IST

Eastbourne organisers did not give a reason for the withdrawal of Rybakina in a post on Twitter.

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year(AP)

Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness.

Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

She told British media this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up in Paris.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
wimbledon championships wimbledon
