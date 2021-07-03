Wimbledon: Roger Federer beats Norrie to enter fourth round

For the 18th time, Roger Federer entered the second week at Wimbledon as he defeated Cameron Norrie in the third round 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at Centre Court on Saturday.

It took the Swiss Maestro two hours and 35 minutes after four sets, he got the job done. Federer faced a blip when he conceded the third set after winning the first two. However, he fought back and to take the fourth and decisive set.

Having won the first two sets, Federer was riding high on confidence before the British tennis player stunned him in the third essay.

Federer, whose only loss to a British player at Wimbledon came against Tim Henman in the 2001 quarter-finals, came back in the fourth set to clinch the game.

The Swiss tennis maestro will next lock horns with Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego in his quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Earlier in the day, star India player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships.

They lost their second-round match to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

In the first set, Sania and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fought hard but the Russian duo took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily.

(With inputs from ANI)