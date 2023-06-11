Home / Sports / Tennis / Where does French Open champion Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

Where does French Open champion Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Where does this dominating French Open title win leaves Novak Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Let's have a look.

History-maker Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with an impressive win over Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open 2023 final on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serb upstaged Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash of Rolland-Garros at Paris' Court Philippe Chatrier. Djokovic's memorable win also sealed his third title in French Open.

Where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal, Federer?
Where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal, Federer?

The former World No.1 previously lifted the famous trophy in the 2016 and 2021 editions of the Grand Slam event. Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times. The former World No.1 is also the oldest French Open champion. Djokovic has surpassed arch-rival Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slams in Paris.

ALSO READ: French Open 2023 final highlights: Djokovic thrashes Ruud to secure Grand Slam No.23 at Roland-Garros, surpasses Nadal

"It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win," said Djokovic, who has played seven finals at the French Open. "A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court," he added. The three-time French Open winner has also won 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledons and three US Open crowns in Grand Slam tennis.

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after French Open 2023 final:

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 23

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
novak djokovic rafael nadal roger federer french open roland garros + 3 more
novak djokovic rafael nadal roger federer french open roland garros + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out